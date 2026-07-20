Simulating Storms: China's Innovative Disaster Training Centre

Huang Zhen, among others, participates in China's unique disaster simulation training in Hangzhou, experiencing typhoons and floods firsthand. This initiative by Lvxing Disaster Simulation Training Center prepares Chinese individuals for extreme weather events exacerbated by climate change, with plans to expand further across the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 18:31 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 18:31 IST
Simulating Storms: China's Innovative Disaster Training Centre
  • Country:
  • China

In a novel approach to disaster preparedness, Huang Zhen closed his cafe in Hangzhou last week to undergo extreme weather training. The session, held at the Lvxing Disaster Simulation Training Center, offers participants a realistic taste of typhoon and flash flood scenarios, complete with safety gear and expert guidance. The training center uses advanced simulation techniques to expose attendees to wind speeds reaching 165 kph and significant water surges, aiming to foster resilience against the severe weather events increasingly impacting China due to climate change.

Since opening in May 2025, more than 160,000 people have participated in the center's training sessions. Plans are underway to expand the program with five new centers nationwide, encompassing simulations for other natural disasters like fires and earthquakes. As China's climate becomes more volatile, exacerbated by phenomena like El Niño, the importance of such training cannot be overstated, highlighted by recent typhoons causing massive evacuations.

Chief instructor Wang Kuanghan advises those unable to attend in person to prioritize safety during such events, recommending staying indoors as the primary survival strategy during a typhoon. With forecasts predicting a rise in typhoons in the Pacific region, the necessity of disaster preparedness training is becoming increasingly urgent in China.

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