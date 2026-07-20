Chinese Stocks Bounce Back Amid State Support

In a notable shift after last week's global downturn, Chinese stocks saw a rise on Monday. Analysts attribute this positive movement to signs of state support particularly benefiting traditional sectors.

However, not all segments of the market shared in the optimism; technology shares, known for their high valuations, continued on a downward trend. This divergence within the market points to varying investor confidence levels across different sectors.

As the yuan remains stable against the dollar at 6.7711, the market's reaction underscores the complex economic landscape Chinese businesses are navigating, with noticeable state intervention bolstering some parts while others lag behind.