New Leadership: Andy Burnham's Ministerial Team Unveiled

Andy Burnham, the newly appointed British Prime Minister, revealed his ministerial lineup on Monday, bringing fresh faces and seasoned politicians into pivotal roles within the government.

John Healey has been trusted with the role of Finance Minister, while Wes Streeting steps into the position of Defence Minister. Miatta Fahnbulleh has been assigned the Energy Minister portfolio, signaling a potentially significant shift in energy policy direction.

Further appointments see Ed Miliband taking on the responsibilities as Foreign Minister, and Shabana Mahmood, notably re-appointed, continuing as Interior Minister. Additionally, Yvette Cooper assumes the position of Health Minister, with Jonathan Reynolds as Business Minister and Angela Rayner as Housing Minister.