Market Volatility Amid US-Iran Tensions and Earnings Reports

Major stock indices took a hit on Monday as investors approached the market with caution amid rising tensions between the United States and Iran. The drop comes ahead of the anticipated earnings reports from key U.S. companies this week, with oil prices also seeing an uptick.

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis announced a naval blockade on Saudi Arabia, further escalating tensions despite potential diplomatic talks between Tehran and Washington. As a consequence, Brent crude futures rose 1.3%, settling at $89.22, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude also saw an increase.

The earnings season will reveal the extent of AI-related trades' impact, with key insights expected. Meanwhile, rising oil prices and geopolitical tensions continue to loom large over the market. The Dow Jones fell 307.16 points, the S&P 500 dropped 14.41 points, and the Nasdaq Composite declined 12.17 points.