Mystery Explosion in Strait of Hormuz: Vessels Under Attack

A vessel was hit by an unidentified projectile near Oman's Kumzar, drifting in the Strait of Hormuz. The UK Maritime Trade Operations reported the incident, which left the crew safely evacuated and recovered. Iran's Revolutionary Guards reported similar explosions involving oil tankers in the same vicinity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 12:44 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 12:44 IST
Mystery Explosion in Strait of Hormuz: Vessels Under Attack
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  • United Kingdom

A projectile struck a vessel 8 nautical miles northwest of Oman's Kumzar, reported the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency. The incident occurred near the strategically critical Strait of Hormuz, resulting in the vessel being adrift.

Following the strike, the crew managed to abandon the vessel safely and were rescued by a tug boat. Initially reported as being on fire, the vessel’s blaze remains unextinguished, although no environmental damage has been noted, according to the UKMTO.

In a related development, Iran's Revolutionary Guards announced on Monday that two oil tankers had 'exploded' and been disabled while transiting a risky southern passage through the strait. This claim follows their previous day's report of an 'accident' involving two other ships in the same region, though connections between the incidents remain unverified.

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