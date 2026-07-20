AliExpress Challenges Record €550 Million EU Fine

AliExpress, a subsidiary of Alibaba, contests a €550 million fine imposed by EU regulators for inadequate efforts against illegal and counterfeit products. The platform views the penalty as disproportionate, emphasizing their proactive measures and established framework. They are considering all available options in response to the decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 16:06 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 16:06 IST
AliExpress Challenges Record €550 Million EU Fine
  • Country:
  • European Union

Alibaba's AliExpress expressed its discontent on Monday regarding the record €550 million ($629 million) fine imposed by EU tech regulators. The penalty was for allegedly failing to adequately address illegal and counterfeit products on its platform.

The company branded the fine as disproportionate, asserting that it does not accurately reflect the established framework and significant proactive measures they have implemented. AliExpress conveyed these sentiments in an emailed statement.

AliExpress is currently reviewing the EU's decision and is considering all available options to address the situation, highlighting their disagreement with the ruling.

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