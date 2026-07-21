Markets Navigate Middle East Tensions as AI Earnings Await

Asian stocks advanced on Tuesday amid diplomatic efforts in the Middle East that eased oil prices from recent highs. Investors are preparing for a wave of corporate earnings to assess the AI trade under pressure.

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis announced plans for a naval blockade on Saudi Arabia, potentially disrupting energy supplies further amid escalating U.S.-Iran tensions. Oil prices eased slightly, with Brent crude futures trading at $88.88 per barrel after hitting a recent high of $91.42.

Investors are focused on earnings from Alphabet and Intel to determine the AI sector's resilience amid geopolitical and economic challenges. Strong figures are necessary to sustain high valuations, as recent global market volatility raises concerns over economic stability.