Markets Navigate Middle East Tensions as AI Earnings Await

Asian stocks rose despite Middle East tensions affecting oil prices and energy supplies. Investors are cautiously eyeing upcoming corporate earnings, particularly in the AI sector, amid volatile global markets. Strong earnings are crucial to justify high valuations as geopolitical tensions and economic challenges loom large.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 07:29 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 07:29 IST
Markets Navigate Middle East Tensions as AI Earnings Await
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Asian stocks advanced on Tuesday amid diplomatic efforts in the Middle East that eased oil prices from recent highs. Investors are preparing for a wave of corporate earnings to assess the AI trade under pressure.

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis announced plans for a naval blockade on Saudi Arabia, potentially disrupting energy supplies further amid escalating U.S.-Iran tensions. Oil prices eased slightly, with Brent crude futures trading at $88.88 per barrel after hitting a recent high of $91.42.

Investors are focused on earnings from Alphabet and Intel to determine the AI sector's resilience amid geopolitical and economic challenges. Strong figures are necessary to sustain high valuations, as recent global market volatility raises concerns over economic stability.

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