Romania Boosts Defense with French Helicopters and Radars

Romania has placed an order for 12 military helicopters from Airbus and 12 air defense radars from Thales, as announced by France's armed forces ministry. This acquisition marks a significant enhancement of Romania's defense capabilities, exemplifying strategic collaboration between Romania and France in the defense sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 16:06 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 16:06 IST
Romania Boosts Defense with French Helicopters and Radars
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PARIS, July 20 – In a strategic move to bolster its defense capabilities, Romania has secured 12 military helicopters from Airbus and 12 air defense radars from Thales, the French armed forces ministry announced.

This procurement underscores Romania's commitment to modernizing its military assets while strengthening its defense partnership with France. The acquisition reflects a broader effort by Romania to enhance national security amid evolving regional threats.

The deal not only elevates Romania's defense prowess but also signifies the growing defense collaboration between the two European nations, positioning them at the forefront of security cooperation in the region.

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