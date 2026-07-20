Romania Boosts Defense with French Helicopters and Radars

PARIS, July 20 – In a strategic move to bolster its defense capabilities, Romania has secured 12 military helicopters from Airbus and 12 air defense radars from Thales, the French armed forces ministry announced.

This procurement underscores Romania's commitment to modernizing its military assets while strengthening its defense partnership with France. The acquisition reflects a broader effort by Romania to enhance national security amid evolving regional threats.

The deal not only elevates Romania's defense prowess but also signifies the growing defense collaboration between the two European nations, positioning them at the forefront of security cooperation in the region.