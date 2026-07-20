India's Capital Expenditure: A Decade of Growth and Future Plans

In a significant financial development, India's effective capital expenditure skyrocketed to Rs 90.87 lakh crore for the period 2014-26, a fivefold increase from the Rs 17.04 lakh crore recorded in 2004-14. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in a parliamentary statement, highlighted this surge as a major stride in national economic policy, illustrating the government's focus on asset creation and infrastructure development.

The Finance Ministry delineated 'effective capital expenditure' as encompassing direct government spending on asset creation as well as grants to states for projects like school buildings and housing. The increase includes Rs 26.17 lakh crore allocated to state governments for creating capital assets, while the Centre's direct expenditure accounted for Rs 64.70 lakh crore.

The government emphasized the impact of this capital expenditure, noting that by rising from 1.6% of GDP in FY2014-15 to 3.2% in FY2023-24 and FY2024-25, it has fostered infrastructure growth, job creation, and private sector investment. Looking ahead, the administration plans to boost infrastructure efficiency through targeted budget allocations and strategic initiatives like the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan and the National Logistics Policy.