India and Moldova Forge Strategic Partnership in Historic State Visit

India has elevated its relationship with Moldova to strategic partnership status. During President Droupadi Murmu's state visit, both nations committed to long-term sustainable development goals and enhancing ties rooted in democratic values. Discussions also included solar energy, global terrorism, and a symbolic tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 23:49 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 23:49 IST
India and Moldova Forge Strategic Partnership in Historic State Visit
Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (West) Sibi George (Photo/X/@MEAIndia). Image Credit: ANI

India has recognized Moldova as a significant strategic partner, marking a deepening engagement with Europe as part of New Delhi's "Amrit Kaal" journey to becoming a developed nation by 2047. During a special briefing, Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (West) Sibi George described President Droupadi Murmu's state visit to Moldova as a "new and promising chapter" for both countries, aligning them on sustainable development goals.

The visit reinforced the shared commitment of India and Moldova to strengthen their partnership based on democratic values, mutual respect, and shared aspirations for peace and prosperity. Secretary George highlighted the role of the Indian community in Moldova, particularly the 2,000 Indian medical students, as a vital bridge between the two societies.

The discussions touched upon global challenges, with Moldova already part of the India-led International Solar Alliance. President Murmu invited Moldova to join initiatives like the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure and the Global Biofuels Alliance, emphasizing cooperation on solar energy and climate-resilient development. They also addressed the need for reforms in global organizations such as the United Nations and reiterated their stance against global terrorism.

In a symbolic gesture, President Murmu presented a bust of Mahatma Gandhi to the President of Moldova, underscoring Gandhi's universal message. The engagements during the visit highlighted the role of parliamentary democracy in fostering mutual understanding and institutional linkages, concluding with a message of enduring friendship.

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