Portugal's Strategic Naval Deal: A Boost for Italian Shipbuilding
Portugal agrees to buy three Fremm Evo frigates from Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni announced the decision, highlighting the recognition of Italian industrial excellence. The deal signifies a strengthening of ties between Italy and Portugal, with discussions between Meloni and Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro.
- Country:
- Italy
Portugal has opted to enhance its naval fleet by acquiring three Fremm Evo frigates from the renowned Italian shipbuilder, Fincantieri. The announcement was made by Italy's Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, on Monday.
During a bilateral meeting in Rome, Prime Minister Meloni expressed her satisfaction with the Portuguese authorities' decision to select Fincantieri's ships. This decision underscores the high regard for the quality and reputation of Italian industrial capabilities.
The agreement, revealed in the presence of Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro, is seen as a testament to the solid diplomatic relations and mutual recognition between the two nations.