Portugal's Strategic Naval Deal: A Boost for Italian Shipbuilding

Portugal has opted to enhance its naval fleet by acquiring three Fremm Evo frigates from the renowned Italian shipbuilder, Fincantieri. The announcement was made by Italy's Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, on Monday.

During a bilateral meeting in Rome, Prime Minister Meloni expressed her satisfaction with the Portuguese authorities' decision to select Fincantieri's ships. This decision underscores the high regard for the quality and reputation of Italian industrial capabilities.

The agreement, revealed in the presence of Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro, is seen as a testament to the solid diplomatic relations and mutual recognition between the two nations.