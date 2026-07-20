Portugal's Strategic Naval Deal: A Boost for Italian Shipbuilding

Portugal agrees to buy three Fremm Evo frigates from Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni announced the decision, highlighting the recognition of Italian industrial excellence. The deal signifies a strengthening of ties between Italy and Portugal, with discussions between Meloni and Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 18:23 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 18:23 IST
Portugal's Strategic Naval Deal: A Boost for Italian Shipbuilding
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Italy

Portugal has opted to enhance its naval fleet by acquiring three Fremm Evo frigates from the renowned Italian shipbuilder, Fincantieri. The announcement was made by Italy's Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, on Monday.

During a bilateral meeting in Rome, Prime Minister Meloni expressed her satisfaction with the Portuguese authorities' decision to select Fincantieri's ships. This decision underscores the high regard for the quality and reputation of Italian industrial capabilities.

The agreement, revealed in the presence of Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro, is seen as a testament to the solid diplomatic relations and mutual recognition between the two nations.

TRENDING

1
TRAI report finds Jio leads mobile network performance in Tamil Nadu test

TRAI report finds Jio leads mobile network performance in Tamil Nadu test

India
2
TRAI releases mobile network performance report for MP highways and Bhopal

TRAI releases mobile network performance report for MP highways and Bhopal

India
3
New Zealand backs Golden Bay Cement with $60m support package

New Zealand backs Golden Bay Cement with $60m support package

New Zealand
4
Escalating Tensions: U.S. Airstrikes Against Iran in Retaliation

Escalating Tensions: U.S. Airstrikes Against Iran in Retaliation

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

How Microplastics Are Reshaping Global Food and Health Risks

An HIV Vaccine Without African Access Would Be a Global Failure

More Firms, Deeper Poverty? Rethinking the SME Growth Model

A Double Epidemic Is Taking Shape: Malaria Persists, Dengue Expands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026