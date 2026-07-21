MAGA Inc.: A Financial Powerhouse for Midterm Elections

MAGA Inc., a political campaign funding entity closely associated with U.S. President Donald Trump, has achieved a significant financial milestone by collecting more than $400 million.

With the midterm elections approaching, this substantial sum is poised to play a pivotal role in enhancing the Republican party’s influence at the polls.

Trump's allies are strategically positioning themselves to utilize these funds effectively, aiming to sway election outcomes and reinforce the party's standing on the national political stage.