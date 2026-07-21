From AI Hype to Public Trust: OECD Outlines Roadmap for Responsible Government Adoption

Generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) is moving quickly from research labs into government offices, offering new ways to improve public services, reduce administrative workloads and support better policymaking. However, a new report by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), prepared through the OECD Observatory of Public Sector Innovation (OPSI) and the OECD Network of Experts on AI (ONE AI), argues that governments should focus on responsible experimentation before large-scale adoption. Based on an assessment of more than 30 government guidelines from 20 countries, the report finds that while many governments have embraced AI, most are still building the governance systems needed to use it safely and effectively. For policymakers, development partners and private-sector stakeholders, the report presents a practical roadmap for turning AI into a tool for better governance rather than a source of new risks.

Why Governments Should Experiment Before Expanding AI

The OECD stresses that generative AI behaves differently from traditional software because it produces different responses to similar questions and can sometimes generate inaccurate or misleading information. This makes testing essential before deployment in public services. Instead of introducing AI across government immediately, the report recommends starting with pilot projects, regulatory sandboxes and controlled testing environments where risks can be identified early.

For governments, this approach reduces the chances of costly policy failures while allowing agencies to understand where AI delivers real value. Controlled experimentation can improve document drafting, translation, policy analysis, citizen communication and administrative support without exposing sensitive government operations to unnecessary risks. Countries that develop structured testing frameworks today are likely to be better prepared for wider AI adoption in the future.

A New Policy Agenda for Digital Government

One of the report's strongest messages is that technology alone cannot improve governance. Governments need clear rules covering data protection, cybersecurity, transparency, accountability and human oversight. Although many countries have introduced AI principles, relatively few have developed detailed operational guidance for public servants.

The report highlights that governments including Australia, Canada, Singapore, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States, Finland, Ireland, Italy, New Zealand, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland and the Netherlands have begun issuing practical guidance for responsible AI use. However, many developing countries still face gaps in institutional capacity, digital infrastructure and technical expertise. The OECD recommends creating common standards, strengthening public-sector AI skills, improving procurement systems and developing clear evaluation frameworks so that AI investments produce measurable improvements in public services instead of simply adopting new technology.

Development Partners and Businesses Have a Growing Role

The report suggests that international development organisations such as the World Bank, Asian Development Bank, African Development Bank, UN agencies and other donors will play an increasingly important role in supporting responsible AI adoption. Future digital development programmes are expected to focus not only on technology infrastructure but also on regulatory reforms, cybersecurity, digital public infrastructure, institutional strengthening and workforce training.

For the private sector, the growing demand for government AI systems creates significant business opportunities. Cloud providers, cybersecurity companies, GovTech firms, AI developers and consulting organisations can support governments with secure platforms, responsible AI solutions and technical expertise. However, governments are expected to place greater emphasis on privacy, explainability, transparency and compliance when selecting technology partners. Companies that can demonstrate strong governance standards are likely to gain a competitive advantage as public-sector demand expands.

Balancing Economic Benefits with Long-Term Risks

The OECD believes generative AI could significantly improve government productivity by automating repetitive tasks such as drafting reports, summarising documents, analysing information and supporting citizen services. Faster administrative processes could reduce operational costs, improve service delivery and allow public officials to spend more time on complex policy decisions.

At the same time, the report warns that productivity gains should not become the only measure of success. Governments must also protect citizens' rights, reduce algorithmic bias, strengthen cybersecurity and maintain human oversight in important decisions involving healthcare, taxation, justice and social protection. The report also highlights growing concerns about the high computing power and energy requirements of advanced AI systems, making sustainability an increasingly important policy consideration.

Generative AI represents a governance challenge as much as a technological opportunity. Countries that invest in responsible experimentation, stronger institutions, skilled public servants and international cooperation will be better positioned to improve public services while maintaining public trust. For policymakers, development partners and private-sector stakeholders, the report sends a clear message: the greatest benefits of AI will come not from deploying it as quickly as possible, but from building the governance systems that allow it to be used safely, transparently and effectively.