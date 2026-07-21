Why Nigeria's Human Capital Strategy Must Begin with Greater Investment in Children, Says UNICEF

UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell's visit to Nigeria is more than a humanitarian engagement; it is a reminder that the country's long-term economic success depends on how well it invests in its children today. While Nigeria continues to navigate inflation, fiscal pressures, insecurity and climate-related challenges, Russell's appeal positions child development as a strategic national investment rather than simply a social welfare priority. With nearly 105 million children and adolescents, Nigeria's demographic profile offers immense economic potential, but only if policies protect and strengthen human capital.

Turning Nigeria's Youth Population into an Economic Advantage

Nigeria has one of the world's largest child populations, creating an opportunity to benefit from a demographic dividend. However, this advantage is not automatic. It requires sustained investment in nutrition, healthcare, education and child protection to transform today's children into tomorrow's skilled workforce.

Russell's visit reinforces the idea that children are not only beneficiaries of development programmes but also future contributors to economic growth. Healthy and educated children are more likely to become productive workers, entrepreneurs and innovators who can support Nigeria's ambitions to diversify its economy beyond oil.

Conversely, prolonged malnutrition, learning losses and inadequate healthcare could weaken labour productivity, increase unemployment and widen inequality. For Nigeria, the challenge is therefore not simply improving child welfare but protecting the country's future economic competitiveness.

Why Policymakers Face Difficult Choices

For Nigerian policymakers, UNICEF's message arrives at a time when balancing fiscal discipline with social investment has become increasingly difficult. Rising living costs and budgetary pressures may encourage reductions in public expenditure, but cutting funding for education, healthcare or nutrition could create far greater economic costs over the long term.

The visit highlights the importance of maintaining investments in early childhood development, primary healthcare, birth registration and quality education even during periods of economic adjustment. These sectors contribute directly to building human capital, reducing poverty and improving long-term productivity.

Russell also acknowledged Nigeria's progress in school enrolment, birth registration and social protection, suggesting that targeted public policies can produce measurable improvements. Policymakers may therefore be encouraged to expand successful programmes while improving governance, accountability and coordination between federal, state and local governments.

What It Means for Development Partners and Stakeholders

UNICEF's continued commitment sends a positive signal to development agencies, donor institutions and international financial organisations working in Nigeria. It indicates that child-focused programmes remain central to the country's broader development agenda.

For development partners, the priority is likely to shift from emergency assistance alone towards strengthening long-term systems in education, healthcare, nutrition and digital learning. Investments that improve institutional capacity and service delivery may generate more sustainable outcomes than short-term interventions.

The private sector also has a growing stake in child development. Businesses benefit from a healthier and better-educated workforce, making corporate investment in education, youth skills, digital learning and maternal health increasingly aligned with long-term economic interests.

Civil society organisations and local communities will remain essential partners in delivering services, particularly in conflict-affected and climate-vulnerable regions where government capacity may be constrained.

Building Resilience Against Nigeria's Multiple Development Challenges

Russell's visit also underscores the interconnected nature of Nigeria's development challenges. Poverty, insecurity, displacement, climate change and inflation do not affect children independently, they reinforce one another and increase pressure on families and public institutions.

Strengthening healthcare systems, expanding digital education, improving nutrition programmes and enhancing social protection can make communities more resilient during future economic or humanitarian shocks. The digital learning initiatives highlighted during the visit also demonstrate how technology can help sustain education where conventional schooling is disrupted.

Ultimately, UNICEF's message extends beyond humanitarian concerns. It presents child development as an economic strategy that can strengthen national resilience, improve workforce quality and support inclusive growth. Whether Nigeria fully capitalises on its youthful population will depend on sustained political commitment, effective implementation and continued collaboration between government, development partners, businesses and local communities.

In that sense, the decisions made over education, healthcare and child protection today will influence not only the wellbeing of millions of children but also Nigeria's economic trajectory for decades to come.