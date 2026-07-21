Youth-Driven 'Cockroach' Movement Challenges India's Government

The 'cockroach' youth movement in India protests against the government due to examination paper leaks, challenging Prime Minister Modi. The Cockroach Janta Party, led by Abhijeet Dipke, garners widespread support but halts marches after violent clashes with police. The movement demands accountability and reforms in education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 12:35 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 12:35 IST
Youth-Driven 'Cockroach' Movement Challenges India's Government
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On Tuesday, India's youth-led 'cockroach' movement announced its continuation of anti-government protests while refraining from further marches. This decision follows the injuries of numerous supporters during clashes with police who attempted to halt a march on parliament.

Delhi Police reported approximately 180 injuries, including 118 security and police personnel and 60 protesters, from Monday's confrontation in central Delhi. The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder revealed that over 150 protesters required hospital treatment.

Despite these setbacks, the CJP remains a significant challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his third term, drawing massive support from Gen Z Indians. The movement originally began as online satire but has intensified, demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over national test paper leaks affecting over 2 million students.

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