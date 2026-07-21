Piyush Goyal Applauds Jonathan Reynolds' Appointment Amid Political Shake-up in UK

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal extended his congratulations to Jonathan Reynolds, who has been appointed as the United Kingdom's Secretary of State for Business, Innovation, Science and Trade. In his congratulatory message, Goyal emphasized the readiness to fortify economic ties between India and the UK, particularly following the implementation of the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) on July 15.

Goyal expressed hope in working collaboratively with Reynolds to enhance investment flows and transport provisions, fueling the trade corridor shared by both nations. 'Your leadership arrives at a pivotal moment for India-UK relations,’ Goyal noted on social media, highlighting the momentum generated by CETA.

Coinciding with Reynolds's appointment, Andy Burnham ascended to the role of Prime Minister of Britain after Keir Starmer's resignation. In his inaugural address as Prime Minister, Burnham asserted Britain's need for renewed stability and political trust. The ceremonious transition was marked by the traditional 'kissing hands' ceremony, as officially announced by Buckingham Palace.