Piyush Goyal Applauds Jonathan Reynolds' Appointment Amid Political Shake-up in UK

Indian Minister Piyush Goyal congratulates Jonathan Reynolds on becoming UK's Secretary of State for Business amid UK's political changes. Goyal stresses the significant timing with CETA's implementation, and Burnham becomes UK’s 59th Prime Minister, pledging to restore political stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 12:41 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 12:41 IST
Piyush Goyal Applauds Jonathan Reynolds' Appointment Amid Political Shake-up in UK
Union Minister Piyush Goyal with Jonathan Reynolds. (Photo-X@PiyushGoyal) . Image Credit: ANI

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal extended his congratulations to Jonathan Reynolds, who has been appointed as the United Kingdom's Secretary of State for Business, Innovation, Science and Trade. In his congratulatory message, Goyal emphasized the readiness to fortify economic ties between India and the UK, particularly following the implementation of the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) on July 15.

Goyal expressed hope in working collaboratively with Reynolds to enhance investment flows and transport provisions, fueling the trade corridor shared by both nations. 'Your leadership arrives at a pivotal moment for India-UK relations,’ Goyal noted on social media, highlighting the momentum generated by CETA.

Coinciding with Reynolds's appointment, Andy Burnham ascended to the role of Prime Minister of Britain after Keir Starmer's resignation. In his inaugural address as Prime Minister, Burnham asserted Britain's need for renewed stability and political trust. The ceremonious transition was marked by the traditional 'kissing hands' ceremony, as officially announced by Buckingham Palace.

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