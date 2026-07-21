BJP MP Demands Severe Punishment for NEET Paper Leak Culprits
BJP MP Ravi Kishan has called for the harshest punishment for those involved in the NEET exam paper leak. Prime Minister Modi emphasized strict action to prevent future incidents. Protests by the Cockroach Janata Party demand the resignation of the Education Minister amid violent clashes in Delhi.
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- India
BJP Member of Parliament Ravi Kishan on Tuesday issued a call for stringent punishment against individuals implicated in the NEET exam paper leak. Kishan highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's insistence on decisive measures to prevent such breaches, emphasizing a zero-tolerance approach to safeguarding students' futures.
Kishan remarked that the apprehended suspects, described as “criminals,” should face the harshest possible legal consequences. In ensuring this, Kishan mentioned the involvement of top lawyers to secure strict sentencing, thereby deterring any further attempts to jeopardize students’ academic prospects in India.
Prime Minister Modi, reiterating the national duty towards youth, urged for collective efforts across political lines to counteract examination malpractice. Meanwhile, protests spearheaded by the Cockroach Janata Party intensify, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, with reported violence erupting during their march towards Parliament.
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