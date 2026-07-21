BJP MP Demands Severe Punishment for NEET Paper Leak Culprits

BJP MP Ravi Kishan has called for the harshest punishment for those involved in the NEET exam paper leak. Prime Minister Modi emphasized strict action to prevent future incidents. Protests by the Cockroach Janata Party demand the resignation of the Education Minister amid violent clashes in Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 12:31 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 12:31 IST
BJP MP Demands Severe Punishment for NEET Paper Leak Culprits
BJP MP Ravi Kishan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP Member of Parliament Ravi Kishan on Tuesday issued a call for stringent punishment against individuals implicated in the NEET exam paper leak. Kishan highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's insistence on decisive measures to prevent such breaches, emphasizing a zero-tolerance approach to safeguarding students' futures.

Kishan remarked that the apprehended suspects, described as “criminals,” should face the harshest possible legal consequences. In ensuring this, Kishan mentioned the involvement of top lawyers to secure strict sentencing, thereby deterring any further attempts to jeopardize students’ academic prospects in India.

Prime Minister Modi, reiterating the national duty towards youth, urged for collective efforts across political lines to counteract examination malpractice. Meanwhile, protests spearheaded by the Cockroach Janata Party intensify, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, with reported violence erupting during their march towards Parliament.

TRENDING

1
TRAI report finds Jio leads mobile network performance in Tamil Nadu test

TRAI report finds Jio leads mobile network performance in Tamil Nadu test

India
2
TRAI releases mobile network performance report for MP highways and Bhopal

TRAI releases mobile network performance report for MP highways and Bhopal

India
3
New Zealand backs Golden Bay Cement with $60m support package

New Zealand backs Golden Bay Cement with $60m support package

New Zealand
4
Coupang Data Leak Raises U.S.-South Korea Tensions

Coupang Data Leak Raises U.S.-South Korea Tensions

South Korea

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

How Malaysia's MENTARI Mental Health Model Is Transforming Healthcare, Jobs and Communities

AfDB Report Warns Poverty and Food Insecurity Could Delay Africa's Sustainable Development Goals

From AI Hype to Public Trust: OECD Outlines Roadmap for Responsible Government Adoption

Why Asia-Pacific's Financial Markets Must Catch Up With Its Economic Rise to Drive Future Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026