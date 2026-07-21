Mapuche Resistance Under Siege: Cultural and Political Struggles Intensify

Facing a challenging period, Mapuche militant groups encounter intensified crackdowns under Chile's new far-right President Jose Antonio Kast. With long prison sentences and increased militarization, Mapuche resistance evolves.

Once centralized around occupations and direct clashes, younger generations opt for legal avenues, university education, and environmental campaigns to tackle land disputes and cultural preservation.

Amidst rising tension, the Mapuche issue symbolizes profound historical conflicts over indigenous land rights and national identity, revealing generational shifts in strategy to sustain their enduring resistance.