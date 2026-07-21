Global Headlines: Trade, Incidents, and Diplomatic Tensions Shape the World Stage

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi emphasized strengthening trade with the EU, highlighting their shared interests as partners. The ongoing dialogue seeks to create a dynamic balance in trade, aiming for long-term cooperation between China and the European Union.

A knife attack in Greece near the Acropolis left two Greek-American tourists injured, underscoring rising violence in tourist areas. Authorities have arrested a 60-year-old suspect, reaffirming the need for enhanced security in cultural heritage sites renowned worldwide.

Global hunger marked a decline for the third consecutive year, yet the United Nations warns of trade and climate challenges threatening further progress. Although positive strides in reducing hunger are noted, global policy focus remains critical to sustain this trajectory.