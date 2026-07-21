Spain Clinches World Cup with Torres' Historic Goal

Spain emerged victorious in the FIFA World Cup final, defeating Argentina 1-0 with a dramatic goal by substitute Ferran Torres in the 106th minute. Despite a tense match and the anticipation of penalties, Torres' breakthrough evaded a goalless tie, bringing Spain back to global football prominence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 18:29 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 18:29 IST
Spain Clinches World Cup with Torres' Historic Goal
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Spain has reclaimed the pinnacle of world football, seizing the prestigious World Cup title from Argentina in a nail-biting match on Sunday. Substitute Ferran Torres became the hero, scoring in the 106th minute, ensuring Spain's 1-0 victory in an event anticipated to go to penalties.

The finest teams on the planet were neck and neck in a grueling encounter that lacked the expected football artistry but delivered high-stakes drama. With 20 attempts from Spain, Torres finally broke the deadlock, initiating celebrations for Spanish fans and marking a new era in international football.

As the trophy ceremony commenced, U.S. President Donald Trump and FIFA chief Gianni Infantino received boos from the audience, punctuating a day of mixed emotions and triumph at the New York New Jersey stadium. Spain's win reasserts its stature in the annals of international soccer history.

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