GK Group Triumphs at FADA Dealer Awards 2026 with Seven Prestigious Wins

In a significant achievement, Raipur-based GK Group, a prominent player in Central India's automotive retail industry, has earned seven esteemed awards at the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) Dealer Awards 2026. Competing against top dealerships nationwide, GK Group's accolades include five Winner Awards and two Runner-Up recognitions, emphasizing the company's leadership in customer satisfaction, innovation, sustainability, and operational excellence.

The distinguished awards include Dealer of the Year and Best Dealer Group, with additional victories in categories like Best Dealer - Wheeled Equipment and Best Luxury Two-Wheeler Dealer. Commenting on the recognition, Punit Parwani, Director of GK Group, attributed the success to their commitment to exceptional customer experiences and the dedication of the entire team.

Established in 1960, and with a strong presence across 42 locations in Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha, GK Group represents leading automotive brands, serving over 140,000 customers. The recent awards not only celebrate the firm's achievements but also highlight the rising stature of Central India's automotive sector and its continuous pursuit of excellence.