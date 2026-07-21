GK Group Triumphs at FADA Dealer Awards 2026 with Seven Prestigious Wins

GK Group, a leading automobile dealership in Central India, secured seven accolades at the FADA Dealer Awards 2026, highlighting its excellence in customer experience, innovation, and sustainability. The Raipur-based company won five Winner Awards, including Dealer of the Year, and two Runner-Up honours, showcasing its industry leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 21-07-2026 13:13 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 13:13 IST
GK Group Triumphs at FADA Dealer Awards 2026 with Seven Prestigious Wins
Raipur-headquartered GK Group bags seven prestigious honours, including the coveted Dealer of the Year and Best Dealer Group awards, bringing pride to Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha. Image Credit: ANI

In a significant achievement, Raipur-based GK Group, a prominent player in Central India's automotive retail industry, has earned seven esteemed awards at the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) Dealer Awards 2026. Competing against top dealerships nationwide, GK Group's accolades include five Winner Awards and two Runner-Up recognitions, emphasizing the company's leadership in customer satisfaction, innovation, sustainability, and operational excellence.

The distinguished awards include Dealer of the Year and Best Dealer Group, with additional victories in categories like Best Dealer - Wheeled Equipment and Best Luxury Two-Wheeler Dealer. Commenting on the recognition, Punit Parwani, Director of GK Group, attributed the success to their commitment to exceptional customer experiences and the dedication of the entire team.

Established in 1960, and with a strong presence across 42 locations in Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha, GK Group represents leading automotive brands, serving over 140,000 customers. The recent awards not only celebrate the firm's achievements but also highlight the rising stature of Central India's automotive sector and its continuous pursuit of excellence.

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