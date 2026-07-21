Canada Joins Global Combat Air Programme as Observer Nation

Canada has officially been announced as the first 'observer nation' for the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP), a next-generation fighter jet initiative spearheaded by Britain, Italy, and Japan.

This strategic partnership will offer Canada exclusive insights into the project's development, fostering potential for future collaboration without an immediate financial commitment. Led by top companies like BAE Systems, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, and Leonardo, GCAP is set to revolutionize air combat technology by 2035.

Canada's entry into the program signals a shift in defense strategies under Prime Minister Mark Carney, aligning closer with Europe and diversifying from the U.S. Canadian Defence Minister David McGuinty previously highlighted the project's promise during discussions in Tokyo.