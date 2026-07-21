Gruesome Hammer Attack on Former UK Minister Ann Widdecombe

Joshua Kerry is accused of murdering former UK government minister Ann Widdecombe by striking her 21 times with a hammer. The attack occurred in her rural southwest England home, and was captured on camera. Kerry appeared in Westminster Magistrates' Court, where he was charged but did not enter a plea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 18:47 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 18:47 IST
Gruesome Hammer Attack on Former UK Minister Ann Widdecombe
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A chilling murder case has captured the attention of Londoners as details emerge about the brutal killing of former government minister Ann Widdecombe. Prosecutors revealed that Widdecombe, 78, was fatally attacked in her own home in rural southwest England earlier this month.

The accused, 28-year-old Joshua Kerry from northern England, allegedly struck Widdecombe 21 times on the head with a hammer, as captured by a security camera. The gruesome footage showed Kerry confronting Widdecombe during her lunch, demanding bank cards before carrying out the attack.

The court heard that Widdecombe, once a prominent figure in Nigel Farage's Reform UK, was found deceased on July 9. Her absence from a televised interview on July 8 raised alarms, prompting her assistant to send a gardener for a welfare check. Kerry remains detained following his court appearance.

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