Boeing Raises Transparency Concerns Over Airbus' €3b EU Loan

Boeing has called on the U.S. government to demand transparency from the European Union over a €3 billion loan deal with Airbus. This request could rekindle trade tensions as Airbus plans a new aircraft development by 2030, potentially intensifying competition in the global jet market.

The 17-year WTO dispute over aircraft subsidies saw both Boeing and Airbus claim partial victories before a truce was reached in 2021. This truce, initially set to expire in July, was recently extended, with both parties stepping back from past trade disputes.

Boeing's request coincides with a large loan commitment by the European Investment Bank for Airbus, raising questions about the alignment of these financial moves with the established truce terms. Despite assertions of legality by the EIB, Boeing insists on further scrutiny to ensure fair market practices.