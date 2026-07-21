Lokshakti Sugar Embraces Modernization with SED's Advanced Technologies

Lokshakti Sugar & Allied Industries Ltd. partners with Spray Engineering Devices Limited for a suite of advanced process technologies, enhancing efficiency and profitability. The integration aims to modernize operations, with SED's cutting-edge equipment improving steam economy, sugar recovery, and energy efficiency, reflecting a strategic investment in sustainable sugar manufacturing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mohali (Punjab) | Updated: 21-07-2026 13:15 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 13:15 IST
Lokshakti Sugar Embraces Modernization with SED's Advanced Technologies
SED's Key Equipment for Project Lokshakti Sugar. Image Credit: ANI

In a significant move for the sugar manufacturing industry, Lokshakti Sugar & Allied Industries Ltd. has launched a new modernization initiative. The company has placed numerous orders with Spray Engineering Devices Limited (SED) for advanced process technologies designed to enhance efficiency and boost profitability.

Among the key technologies ordered are a 3500 m² Falling Film Evaporator and several state-of-the-art crystallizers. SED's high-performance Tubular Falling Film Evaporator is central to this initiative, offering superior heat transfer and reduced steam consumption. This cutting-edge technology aims to improve energy efficiency and product quality.

Lokshakti Sugar's strategic investment represents a broader shift towards integrated plant modernization in the industry. By adopting SED's comprehensive suite of solutions, the company aims to maximize sugar recovery and operational efficiency, reflecting its commitment to sustainable and profitable sugar manufacturing.

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