Lokshakti Sugar Embraces Modernization with SED's Advanced Technologies

In a significant move for the sugar manufacturing industry, Lokshakti Sugar & Allied Industries Ltd. has launched a new modernization initiative. The company has placed numerous orders with Spray Engineering Devices Limited (SED) for advanced process technologies designed to enhance efficiency and boost profitability.

Among the key technologies ordered are a 3500 m² Falling Film Evaporator and several state-of-the-art crystallizers. SED's high-performance Tubular Falling Film Evaporator is central to this initiative, offering superior heat transfer and reduced steam consumption. This cutting-edge technology aims to improve energy efficiency and product quality.

Lokshakti Sugar's strategic investment represents a broader shift towards integrated plant modernization in the industry. By adopting SED's comprehensive suite of solutions, the company aims to maximize sugar recovery and operational efficiency, reflecting its commitment to sustainable and profitable sugar manufacturing.