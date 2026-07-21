India Accelerates EV Revolution: Over 52,000 Charging Stations Nationwide

India is making significant progress in boosting its electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure, with a total of 52,718 public charging stations now operational across the nation. Among these, 16,561 are equipped with fast chargers, providing quick service for electric car users, the government revealed in Parliament on Tuesday.

In a response to an inquiry in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Heavy Industries Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma detailed the government's ongoing efforts to alleviate range anxiety among EV users through strategic expansion of charging infrastructure. This initiative is backed by substantial funding under the FAME-II and PM E-DRIVE schemes, with allocations of Rs 912.50 crore and Rs 2,000 crore respectively, targeting cities and major highways.

Further enhancing this drive, the Ministry of Power has released the 'Guidelines for Installation and Operation of Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure 2024.' These guidelines standardize the setup of a connected and interoperable charging network and include provisions for battery swapping. The push towards infrastructure expansion is complemented by the unlicensed nature of setting up charging stations, encouraging private sector investment.