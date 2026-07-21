Delhi HC Shields Visa Agent Amid Bail and Forgery Dispute

The Delhi High Court has intervened in the case of a visa agent whose anticipatory bail was revoked by a Sessions Court, preventing any coercive measures against him. This judicial move comes after accusations were made against the agent, who allegedly submitted bogus documents to police during a probe.

Representing the accused, Advocate Ujwal Ghai argued for document legitimacy, claiming they were produced through the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's Online Registration System (ORS) portal and urged authentication through the portal. Ghai criticized the Investigating Officer's rigorous approach, which included travelling to Rampur for questioning the agent, who couldn't attend due to health reasons.

Justice Manoj Jain has requested an official report from Delhi Police and mandated that no adversarial actions be taken until the forthcoming court proceedings, providing a temporary respite for the embattled visa agent.