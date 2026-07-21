Delhi HC Shields Visa Agent Amid Bail and Forgery Dispute

The Delhi High Court has restrained authorities from taking coercive action against a visa agent after a Sessions Court revoked his anticipatory bail over fake document allegations. Despite claims of document authenticity via government portals, the agent faces accusations of non-compliance in the investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 19:08 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 19:08 IST
Delhi HC Shields Visa Agent Amid Bail and Forgery Dispute
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has intervened in the case of a visa agent whose anticipatory bail was revoked by a Sessions Court, preventing any coercive measures against him. This judicial move comes after accusations were made against the agent, who allegedly submitted bogus documents to police during a probe.

Representing the accused, Advocate Ujwal Ghai argued for document legitimacy, claiming they were produced through the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's Online Registration System (ORS) portal and urged authentication through the portal. Ghai criticized the Investigating Officer's rigorous approach, which included travelling to Rampur for questioning the agent, who couldn't attend due to health reasons.

Justice Manoj Jain has requested an official report from Delhi Police and mandated that no adversarial actions be taken until the forthcoming court proceedings, providing a temporary respite for the embattled visa agent.

TRENDING

1
TRAI report finds Jio leads mobile network performance in Tamil Nadu test

TRAI report finds Jio leads mobile network performance in Tamil Nadu test

India
2
TRAI releases mobile network performance report for MP highways and Bhopal

TRAI releases mobile network performance report for MP highways and Bhopal

India
3
New Zealand backs Golden Bay Cement with $60m support package

New Zealand backs Golden Bay Cement with $60m support package

New Zealand
4
Coupang Data Leak Raises U.S.-South Korea Tensions

Coupang Data Leak Raises U.S.-South Korea Tensions

South Korea

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Digital Risks Parents Fear Are Already Spilling Into Real Life

Plenty of Waste, Too Little Energy: What Is Holding Back Africa’s Biogas Boom?

How Malaysia's MENTARI Mental Health Model Is Transforming Healthcare, Jobs and Communities

AfDB Report Warns Poverty and Food Insecurity Could Delay Africa's Sustainable Development Goals

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026