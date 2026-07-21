Global Golfing Opportunities Expand with New Strategic Alliance

The PGA Tour and the Europe-based DP World Tour have unveiled a significant new multi-year strategic alliance with the Asian Tour, set to run through at least 2029. This groundbreaking collaboration aims to increase opportunities for players across the Asian continent.

Announced on Tuesday, the alliance is designed to create a more interconnected and competitive golfing landscape globally, benefiting both the tours and the players by expanding their reach and exposure.

Industry experts believe this partnership will open up unprecedented avenues for Asian golfers, fostering talent and providing greater platforms for showcasing skills on an international stage.