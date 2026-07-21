Lupin Licenses Oncology Programs to Kaveri Therapeutics for Growth

Lupin Limited has licensed two oncology drug programs to Kaveri Therapeutics for $1.6 million. This deal, completed in July 2026, gives Lupin an 82.2% stake in Kaveri. The programs will undergo global clinical trials under Kaveri Therapeutics, led by CEO Kristi Jone.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 14:07 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 14:07 IST
Lupin Licenses Oncology Programs to Kaveri Therapeutics for Growth
Representative image (Photo/Lupin). Image Credit: ANI

Lupin Limited, through its US subsidiary Lupin Inc., has licensed its two oncology drug programs — LNP7457 (PRMT5) and LNP8701 (SOS1) — to the American entity Kaveri Therapeutics Inc., for $1.6 million. This strategic move was announced in a recent regulatory filing.

The agreement assures Lupin an 82.2% equity stake in Kaveri. The licensing deal concluded simultaneously with the transaction completion on July 20, 2026. Kaveri Therapeutics, established on May 20, 2026, focuses on the clinical development of treatments targeting solid tumors, particularly cancers affecting the lungs, pancreas, ovaries, and central nervous system.

As part of the deal, Lupin Inc. acquired 332,000 common shares in Kaveri, with the entire transaction reinforcing Kaveri's capability to take the programs through global clinical trials. Commenting on the collaboration, Lupin's CEO Vinita Gupta highlighted the industrious efforts behind these oncology assets and Kaveri's skilled leadership under CEO Kristi Jone, aimed at progressing targeted cancer therapies.

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