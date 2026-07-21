Tensions in Zawtar: Lebanese Army Takes Control Amid Israeli Withdrawal

Lebanese army troops entered Zawtar al-Gharbiyeh as Israel began withdrawing troops from southern Lebanon, part of a U.S.-brokered plan to disarm Hezbollah in the region. The complex situation is showcasing Lebanon's efforts to reclaim territory and rebuild after extensive damage. Talks continue between Presidents Aoun and Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 22:32 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 22:32 IST
Tensions in Zawtar: Lebanese Army Takes Control Amid Israeli Withdrawal
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

In a strategic move to regain control over its southern territories, Lebanese army troops initiated their deployment in Zawtar al-Gharbiyeh on Tuesday, following the withdrawal of Israeli forces. This development marks the commencement of a U.S.-mediated agreement aimed at disarming the Iran-backed Hezbollah, which has a stronghold in this region.

According to Lebanese and Israeli officials, the plan, known as the pilot zone program, envisions a phased withdrawal of Israeli troops and restoring Lebanese sovereignty in areas that have been under foreign occupation. However, challenges persist as tension flares, with reports of Israeli troops firing warning shots when Lebanese units breached what they called the security zone.

The handover has intensified concerns regarding the safety of returning residents due to extensive damage caused by prior conflicts. Lebanese President Joseph Aoun is currently in discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump to navigate the broader implications of this withdrawal and explore possibilities for lasting peace in the region.

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