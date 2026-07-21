Sky-High Deals: Farnborough Airshow Unveils Nearly 300 Plane Orders
At the Farnborough Airshow, nearly 300 plane orders were announced, with Boeing leading over Airbus. Despite expectations for 800 aircraft, supply-chain issues limit dealmaking. Significant orders include SMBC Aviation's Boeing and Airbus jets, Riyadh Air's Dreamliners, and Philippine Airlines' widebody jets.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The Farnborough Airshow in the UK witnessed the unveiling of nearly 300 aircraft orders, highlighting the ongoing rivalry between aviation giants Boeing and Airbus. While Boeing has a slight lead, industry analysts caution that supply-chain challenges may hinder the realization of ambitious targets for more significant deal volumes.
Among prominent deals, SMBC Aviation Capital made notable announcements, securing 100 Boeing 737 MAX planes and 100 Airbus A320neo-family aircraft, marking a significant expansion for the global aviation lessor. Meanwhile, Riyadh Air converted options into firm orders for 28 Boeing 787 Dreamliners and confirmed an additional order for six Airbus A350-1000 jets.
Philippine Airlines joined the spree by ordering up to 20 Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner aircraft and nine Airbus A350s, projecting a fleet enhancement by early 2030. Other major commitments included Uganda Airlines' eight-jet order with Boeing, and Shohin Airlines' acquisition of Airbus A320neo-family aircraft. Moreover, engine orders featured strongly with companies like British Airways and IndiGo committing to Pratt & Whitney and CFM engines, respectively.
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