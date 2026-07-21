Airbus Aims for Sky-High Profits: Bold Profit Targets & Share Buyback Announced

Airbus sets ambitious targets of €12-13 billion in operating profit by 2029 and launches a €5 billion share buyback program. The company plans to almost double earnings from 2025, striving to increase aircraft deliveries amid supply-chain challenges and engine shortages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 21:32 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 21:32 IST
Airbus Aims for Sky-High Profits: Bold Profit Targets & Share Buyback Announced
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In a strategic move, Airbus announced on Tuesday a goal to achieve a significant jump in profit, aiming for an adjusted operating profit of €12 to €13 billion by 2029. The aviation giant revealed this alongside a substantial €5 billion share buyback over three years.

This ambitious target marks a near doubling of its 2025 earnings and comes as Airbus, the largest planemaker globally, endeavors to scale up aircraft deliveries in response to strong market demand. The company faces challenges such as supply-chain constraints and engine shortages.

For 2023, Airbus targets an EBIT of €7.5 billion, building on the €7.13 billion reported in 2025, amid evolving market dynamics and fiscal conditions. With the euro attracting $1.14 in this financial forecast, the stakes are high.

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