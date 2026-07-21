Canada Joins GCAP Fighters: A Boost for UK's Defence and Aerospace Sector

On Tuesday, the UK's new government marked a significant milestone as Canada joined the long-awaited Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP). The announcement came during the prestigious Farnborough Airshow, spotlighting the global defence sector's push to reduce dependency on US military technology.

In a strategic appointment, Prime Minister Andy Burnham selected John Healey, an advocate for increasing the UK defence budget, as the new finance minister. The move has instilled confidence in the market, boosting British defence and aerospace stocks. Notably, this marks the UK's first foreign collaboration announcement in this domain under the new administration.

Canada's participation as an observer signals potential closer ties with Europe, despite no financial commitments at present. With a record number of defence exhibitors at this year’s show, it's clear that global conflicts are shaping defence priorities. Meanwhile, commercial aviation faces scrutiny over delays and financial transparency, highlighting trade tensions and industry challenges.