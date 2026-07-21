Airbus Targets Record Profits and Share Buyback Amid Production Surge

Airbus has set an optimistic profit target between 12 billion and 13 billion euros by 2029, alongside unveiling a 5 billion euro share buyback initiative. The world’s largest planemaker is strategically confident in its capacity to significantly enhance earnings as it escalates aircraft production activities.

The new profit target nearly doubles the adjusted earnings recorded in 2025, standing at 7.13 billion euros, and surpasses the 2026 target of 7.5 billion euros. The company aims to boost profits by increasing aircraft deliveries to meet escalating airline demand while navigating through current supply-chain disruptions and engine shortages in the aerospace industry.

In its recent business presentation, Airbus revealed that its commercial aircraft division aims for approximately 10 billion euros in operating profit by 2029. Analysts from J.P. Morgan had previously suggested the viability of achieving this figure within three years. Airbus continues maintaining its 2026 guidance as it progresses towards these goals.