Software Glitch Unveils Noncitizen Voter Registration in New Jersey

New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill revealed on Tuesday that a software error at the state's motor vehicles department mistakenly registered 6,600 noncitizens to vote, with fewer than 400 casting ballots in recent elections. The incident underscores current political tensions over election integrity.

Sherrill, a Democrat, emphasized that the error occurred before her tenure, between June 2023 and June 2024. The individuals involved were registered 'through no fault of their own,' according to Sherrill, who has since ordered their removal from voter rolls and the replacement of the responsible vendor.

As election security remains a contentious national issue, Sherrill affirmed her commitment to transparency and accountability, contrasting with former President Donald Trump's unfounded claims of widespread voting fraud. U.S. Homeland Security recently urged four states, including New Jersey, to review voter rolls amid allegations of potential violations.