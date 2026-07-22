EEOC Reverses Landmark EEO-1 Reporting Rule: Impact on Civil Rights Enforcement

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has voted to end the EEO-1 reporting requirement, which mandates employers submit data on the race and sex of workers. The decision, led by Republican appointees, aims to reduce reporting burdens but has faced criticism for potentially undermining civil rights protections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 00:42 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 00:42 IST
EEOC Reverses Landmark EEO-1 Reporting Rule: Impact on Civil Rights Enforcement
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On Tuesday, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) took a significant step towards abolishing the EEO-1 reporting requirement, a move viewed by some as undermining decades-long civil rights enforcement efforts.

EEOC Chair Andrea Lucas, appointed by former President Donald Trump, argued that racial and gender data collection fosters discrimination, even against majority groups. The new proposal eliminates mandatory EEO-1 forms for businesses, unions, and public bodies.

The rule change faces backlash from civil rights advocates and Democrats, who claim it could weaken protections and set back progress for marginalized groups. Critics argue the move prioritizes political agendas over factual enforcement.

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