EEOC Reverses Landmark EEO-1 Reporting Rule: Impact on Civil Rights Enforcement

On Tuesday, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) took a significant step towards abolishing the EEO-1 reporting requirement, a move viewed by some as undermining decades-long civil rights enforcement efforts.

EEOC Chair Andrea Lucas, appointed by former President Donald Trump, argued that racial and gender data collection fosters discrimination, even against majority groups. The new proposal eliminates mandatory EEO-1 forms for businesses, unions, and public bodies.

The rule change faces backlash from civil rights advocates and Democrats, who claim it could weaken protections and set back progress for marginalized groups. Critics argue the move prioritizes political agendas over factual enforcement.