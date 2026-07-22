UK Approves US Military Base Use: A Strategic Move

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham has sanctioned the use of British military bases by the United States for defensive actions against Iran. The announcement, reported by Bloomberg News, comes amid rising tensions. However, Reuters has yet to verify this report independently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 00:45 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 00:45 IST
UK Approves US Military Base Use: A Strategic Move
Andy Burnham
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham has given the green light for the United States to use British military bases. This decision is aimed at facilitating what the UK describes as defensive strikes against Iran, according to Bloomberg News.

The move highlights a significant step in military cooperation between the two nations, underlining shared security concerns amidst rising tensions in the Middle East.

However, the veracity of the Bloomberg report remains unconfirmed, as Reuters has been unable to independently verify the details of the agreement.

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