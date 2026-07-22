UK Approves US Military Base Use: A Strategic Move

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham has given the green light for the United States to use British military bases. This decision is aimed at facilitating what the UK describes as defensive strikes against Iran, according to Bloomberg News.

The move highlights a significant step in military cooperation between the two nations, underlining shared security concerns amidst rising tensions in the Middle East.

However, the veracity of the Bloomberg report remains unconfirmed, as Reuters has been unable to independently verify the details of the agreement.