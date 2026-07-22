Europe Battles Twin Threats of Wildfires and Heatwaves Amid Climate Crisis

Firefighters across Europe find themselves in an uphill battle against relentless wildfires amid a punishing heatwave. The continent, currently the fastest-warming in the world, is witnessing fires from Spain to France that have prompted evacuations and tragically claimed lives.

In southern France's Var department, 500 hectares have been scorched as the blaze remains out of control. Meanwhile, in Spain's Guadalajara, firefighters are entering their sixth day of combating an inferno that has necessitated the evacuation of over 1,200 residents.

As temperatures soar past 40 degrees Celsius, European nations are contending not only with wildfires but also with the accompanying drought conditions, leading to water usage restrictions in places like England and agricultural loss in Italy.