UK Inflation Dips Amid Stabilizing Energy Costs
Britain's annual consumer price inflation fell to 2.6% in June, down from 2.8% in May. The easing energy prices from the Iran conflict's ceasefire helped reduce inflation, though it remains above the Bank of England's 2% target. Investors anticipate steady interest rates by the BoE.
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- United Kingdom
Britain's inflation rate took a slight dip in June, dropping to 2.6% from 2.8% the previous month, according to official figures released on Wednesday. Economists had forecast a median rate of 2.7%, influenced by energy prices stabilizing following a ceasefire in the Iran conflict.
The rise in energy costs has significantly impacted Britain, heavily reliant on imported natural gas, pushing inflation above the 2% target set by the Bank of England for over five years. The central bank forecasts inflation might reach 3% in the third quarter.
As the economy faces pressures from the Middle East conflict, investors expect the Bank of England to maintain its current interest rate of 3.75% next week. Meanwhile, financial markets anticipate a slight interest rate hike by 2026, though recent data indicates economic stabilization and improved government borrowing figures.