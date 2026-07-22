UK Inflation Dips Amid Stabilizing Energy Costs

Britain's inflation rate took a slight dip in June, dropping to 2.6% from 2.8% the previous month, according to official figures released on Wednesday. Economists had forecast a median rate of 2.7%, influenced by energy prices stabilizing following a ceasefire in the Iran conflict.

The rise in energy costs has significantly impacted Britain, heavily reliant on imported natural gas, pushing inflation above the 2% target set by the Bank of England for over five years. The central bank forecasts inflation might reach 3% in the third quarter.

As the economy faces pressures from the Middle East conflict, investors expect the Bank of England to maintain its current interest rate of 3.75% next week. Meanwhile, financial markets anticipate a slight interest rate hike by 2026, though recent data indicates economic stabilization and improved government borrowing figures.