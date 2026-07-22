South Africa's Digital Boom: Data Centres Surge Amid Resource Concerns
South Africa's rapid expansion of data centres positions it as the largest digital hub in Africa, drawing investments from tech giants like Microsoft and Amazon. Despite their economic promise, these centres consume significant electricity and water, raising concerns about worsening shortages and environmental impacts as the infrastructure grows.
- Country:
- South Africa
South Africa is cementing its status as Africa's leading digital hub with an unprecedented rise in data centres, bolstered by major investments from global tech players such as Microsoft and Amazon. This digital expansion, hailed by President Cyril Ramaphosa, is crucial for national security and business growth.
However, the burgeoning industry faces scrutiny over its extensive consumption of electricity and water, potentially exacerbating existing shortages. The demand highlights the pressure on South Africa's aging power grid and water resources, issues compounded by climate change-induced droughts and infrastructure challenges.
While industry leaders like Teraco Data Environments advocate for resource-efficient technologies, the debate on sustainability and public transparency continues. As more centres emerge, the balance between economic advancement and environmental stewardship remains a focal point in the nation's digital trajectory.
ALSO READ
-
Sharp Decline in U.S.-Funded Pediatric HIV Treatment Raises Concerns
-
South Africa Accelerates Digital Government Services Rollout
-
SASSA to Review 350,000 Grants in Bid to Save R1.5 Billion
-
Buti Manamela Orders Governance Review at MICT SETA
-
R326 Million Asset Freeze Targets Tembisa Hospital Looting Syndicate