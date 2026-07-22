South Africa's Digital Boom: Data Centres Surge Amid Resource Concerns

South Africa is cementing its status as Africa's leading digital hub with an unprecedented rise in data centres, bolstered by major investments from global tech players such as Microsoft and Amazon. This digital expansion, hailed by President Cyril Ramaphosa, is crucial for national security and business growth.

However, the burgeoning industry faces scrutiny over its extensive consumption of electricity and water, potentially exacerbating existing shortages. The demand highlights the pressure on South Africa's aging power grid and water resources, issues compounded by climate change-induced droughts and infrastructure challenges.

While industry leaders like Teraco Data Environments advocate for resource-efficient technologies, the debate on sustainability and public transparency continues. As more centres emerge, the balance between economic advancement and environmental stewardship remains a focal point in the nation's digital trajectory.