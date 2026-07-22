Kyrgyzstan's Bold Move: New Mini Oil Refinery to Curb Russian Fuel Dependence

Kyrgyzstan has agreed to construct a $25 million mini oil refinery to boost domestic fuel production, reducing reliance on Russian imports. Partnering with Central Asian Energy LLC, the plant will produce gasoline, diesel, bitumen, and motor oils. The first construction phase completes in autumn 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 12:40 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 12:40 IST
Kyrgyzstan's Bold Move: New Mini Oil Refinery to Curb Russian Fuel Dependence
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  • Country:
  • Kyrgyzstan

In a strategic move to boost domestic fuel production and lessen its dependency on Russian imports, Kyrgyzstan has greenlit the construction of a $25 million mini oil refinery in the country's south. The facility, with an annual capacity of 450,000 metric tons, is a collaborative effort with Kyrgyz-Chinese firm Central Asian Energy LLC, which will fund the project. Designed to produce gasoline and diesel conforming to K5 and K6 environmental standards, it will also manufacture bitumen and motor oils.

The urgency for this project is underscored by Kyrgyzstan's heavy reliance on imports, as over 90% of its gasoline comes from Russia. The fuel supply has been hampered due to Russia's production cuts and drone attacks, causing shortages of AI-95 and AI-98 grade gasoline. As a response, Kyrgyz authorities have implemented several market-stabilizing measures including temporary price controls and banning petroleum product exports while awaiting new deliveries from China and Belarus.

In a related development, the energy ministry of Kyrgyzstan has struck a deal with Uzbekistan to refine some of its petroleum products at Uzbek refineries for subsequent return to Kyrgyzstan. This diversified approach underscores the country's commitment to achieving greater energy independence.

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