China Faces Flood Surge Amid Rising Climate Challenges

China is preparing for an intensified flood control period, as experts predict an increase in extreme rainfall between late July and early August. Northern China could see 20% to 50% more rain than usual, fueled by rising temperatures shifting the rain belt westward and northward.

These changes are expanding humid climate zones and increasing the risk of secondary disasters, compounded by urbanization and infrastructure development. "Climate change is no longer a future problem for China – it's already happening," expressed Xuebin Zhang, a climate expert, stressing the need for enhanced adaptive strategies.

Recent weeks have witnessed deadly landslides, such as in Pengshui County, where torrential rains have caused mountainside collapses. The National Climate Centre predicts above-average rainfall in several regions, warning of extreme conditions that could result in flash floods and landslides. Vigilance and preparation are urgently needed.