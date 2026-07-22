The Resurgence of Senegal's Pink Lake: Reviving an Ecosystem and Economy

Pink Lake in Senegal, known for its vibrant hue derived from saline-making microorganisms, experienced a salinity loss due to flooding in 2022, devastating local salt and tourism industries. Community-led efforts successfully restored the lake's environment, reviving economic activities around salt harvesting and tourism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 12:30 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 12:30 IST
The Resurgence of Senegal's Pink Lake: Reviving an Ecosystem and Economy
  • Country:
  • Senegal

In Senegal, the iconic Pink Lake, locally known as Lake Retba, faced ecological setbacks in 2022 when floodwaters diluted its saline content, stripping it of its characteristic color.

Thousands of salt harvesters and tourism-dependent residents found their livelihoods at risk as the lake lost its ability to support its historical industries.

Thanks to concerted community actions raising around $40,000 for drainage projects, the lake's salinity and beauty have been restored, reinvigorating the local economy and welcoming back tourists.

TRENDING

1
Centre Launches ₹175 Crore Mission to Boost Meghalaya’s Lakadong Turmeric

Centre Launches ₹175 Crore Mission to Boost Meghalaya’s Lakadong Turmeric

Afghanistan
2
Taiwan Tests Communication Endurance in Civil Defence Drills

Taiwan Tests Communication Endurance in Civil Defence Drills

Taiwan
3
Tropical Storm Bertha Emerges Off Alabama Coast

Tropical Storm Bertha Emerges Off Alabama Coast

United States
4
Nicaragua’s Electoral Freeze: Ortega's Grip Tightens

Nicaragua’s Electoral Freeze: Ortega's Grip Tightens

Nicaragua

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI Governance Has a Human Problem: Rules Can Be Safe, Fair and Still Fail Society

Green Power, Old Injustices: Colombia’s Energy Transition at a Crossroads

Before Driverless Cars Scale, Cities Need to Rewrite the Rules

Why the Future of Virology Depends on Explainable and Equitable AI

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026