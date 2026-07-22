The Resurgence of Senegal's Pink Lake: Reviving an Ecosystem and Economy
Pink Lake in Senegal, known for its vibrant hue derived from saline-making microorganisms, experienced a salinity loss due to flooding in 2022, devastating local salt and tourism industries. Community-led efforts successfully restored the lake's environment, reviving economic activities around salt harvesting and tourism.
- Country:
- Senegal
In Senegal, the iconic Pink Lake, locally known as Lake Retba, faced ecological setbacks in 2022 when floodwaters diluted its saline content, stripping it of its characteristic color.
Thousands of salt harvesters and tourism-dependent residents found their livelihoods at risk as the lake lost its ability to support its historical industries.
Thanks to concerted community actions raising around $40,000 for drainage projects, the lake's salinity and beauty have been restored, reinvigorating the local economy and welcoming back tourists.