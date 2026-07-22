Minister Resigns Over Controversial Pesticide Bill

In a striking political move, Environment Minister Monique Barbut resigned on Wednesday. Her resignation follows the French lawmakers' decision to pass a farm bill permitting the limited return of two controversial pesticides linked to bee harm.

The decision has sparked an uproar among environmental advocates who argue that these chemicals pose a significant threat to the bee population.

Barbut's exit highlights the tension within the government over balancing agricultural interests with ecological responsibility. This controversy underscores the complexities faced in policy-making where environmental needs often clash with economic demands.