Controversy has erupted over the appointment of Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem as executive chairman of Malaysia's MMC Port Holdings. The move, orchestrated by billionaire Syed Mokhtar Al-Bukhary, has drawn criticism from civil society groups due to Bin Sulayem's alleged ties to the deceased financier Jeffrey Epstein.

These concerns come amid revelations that several leading financial entities have withdrawn investments linked to Bin Sulayem's previous role at Dubai's DP World over his controversial email exchanges with Epstein. As scrutiny grows, the outcry highlights potential geopolitical and financial risks associated with his leadership role at MMC Port Holdings.

Despite the tumultuous reception and social media backlash, Malaysia's transport minister has declared that the government cannot meddle in the management decisions of privately-owned enterprises, emphasizing their regulatory limits over corporate structures involving strategic national assets.