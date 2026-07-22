Europe's Energy Stocks Surge Amid Middle East Tensions

European stock markets experienced a modest rise on Wednesday, with energy stocks at the forefront due to a surge in crude oil prices to six-week highs. Concerns over supply disruptions from the Middle East have stirred inflation fears across the continent, impacting investor confidence in European shares.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index increased by 0.4% to 645.83 points, with oil and gas stocks acting as key drivers. The energy sector led the gains, marked by a 1.3% rise in the STOXX energy index, as Brent crude prices exceeded $91 a barrel following threats from Yemen's Houthis, indicating potential supply chain disruptions.

Market analysts underscore the cautious sentiment amid escalating geopolitical tensions and the anticipated U.S. tech earnings. While the European Central Bank is expected to maintain interest rates, the markets are pricing in possible hikes in the near future. Investors also keep a watchful eye on tech stocks for signs of sustaining recent AI-driven rallies.