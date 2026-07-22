Ukraine's Drone Offensive Targets Russia's E-Commerce Giant

Drone strikes by Ukraine have targeted Russian retailer Wildberries, extending the conflict into Russia's domestic consumer economy. The attacks, focused on warehouses, are part of Ukraine's strategy to disrupt Russian military logistics. Wildberries, a major player in Russian e-commerce, faces operational disruptions and calls for tax relief amid the damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 14:49 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 14:49 IST
Ukraine's Drone Offensive Targets Russia's E-Commerce Giant
  • Country:
  • Russia

In the latest escalation of military tensions, Ukraine has launched drone attacks targeting two warehouses operated by Wildberries, a prominent Russian online retailer. The strikes injured several people, intensifying Ukraine's campaign to penetrate deep into Russian territory and shake the nation's consumer economy.

The attacks hit the logistics hubs in the Krasnodar and Nevinnomyssk regions, vital for supplying Russian forces with military components, according to Ukrainian officials. Social media footage verified by Reuters shows plumes of smoke billowing from the sites. The Kremlin denies the company's involvement in military supplies, though President Volodymyr Zelenskiy emphasized targeting operations affecting military logistics.

The repercussions reach beyond immediate damage; stock concerns affected rival Ozon's shares, dropping 4% on Moscow's exchange, while an e-commerce lobby group requested government tax deferrals for affected businesses. Despite the violence and economic implications, Wildberries has yet to detail the full extent of its losses from the assaults.

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