In the latest escalation of military tensions, Ukraine has launched drone attacks targeting two warehouses operated by Wildberries, a prominent Russian online retailer. The strikes injured several people, intensifying Ukraine's campaign to penetrate deep into Russian territory and shake the nation's consumer economy.

The attacks hit the logistics hubs in the Krasnodar and Nevinnomyssk regions, vital for supplying Russian forces with military components, according to Ukrainian officials. Social media footage verified by Reuters shows plumes of smoke billowing from the sites. The Kremlin denies the company's involvement in military supplies, though President Volodymyr Zelenskiy emphasized targeting operations affecting military logistics.

The repercussions reach beyond immediate damage; stock concerns affected rival Ozon's shares, dropping 4% on Moscow's exchange, while an e-commerce lobby group requested government tax deferrals for affected businesses. Despite the violence and economic implications, Wildberries has yet to detail the full extent of its losses from the assaults.