Trump's Tariff Threats: Will Sandoz Alter the Drugmaking Dynamics?

Swiss generic drugmaker Sandoz announced intentions to keep dialogue open with policymakers following President Trump's aggressive stance on U.S. pharmaceutical production. His recent statements demand that generic drugmakers manufacture locally to avoid steep tariffs.

This move could potentially reshape the generic drugs market, with long-term implications for companies like Sandoz, which relies heavily on overseas production. Over 90% of U.S. medicines are generics, largely made in China and India.

Sandoz, planning to close its Long Island site by late 2026, says it's premature to predict the policy's impact. However, analysts foresee rising prices if production shifts stateside. Meanwhile, Sandoz shares dropped by 3% post-announcement.