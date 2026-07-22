Trump's Tariff Threats: Will Sandoz Alter the Drugmaking Dynamics?

Sandoz, a Swiss generic drugmaker, pledges ongoing discussions with policymakers following U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff threats aiming to make generic drugs locally manufactured. Trump's proposal poses significant challenges to drugmakers, particularly those operating in China and India. The potential policy shift may impact Sandoz's U.S. market operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 14:15 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 14:15 IST
Trump's Tariff Threats: Will Sandoz Alter the Drugmaking Dynamics?
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Swiss generic drugmaker Sandoz announced intentions to keep dialogue open with policymakers following President Trump's aggressive stance on U.S. pharmaceutical production. His recent statements demand that generic drugmakers manufacture locally to avoid steep tariffs.

This move could potentially reshape the generic drugs market, with long-term implications for companies like Sandoz, which relies heavily on overseas production. Over 90% of U.S. medicines are generics, largely made in China and India.

Sandoz, planning to close its Long Island site by late 2026, says it's premature to predict the policy's impact. However, analysts foresee rising prices if production shifts stateside. Meanwhile, Sandoz shares dropped by 3% post-announcement.

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