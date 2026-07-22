Red Sea Tensions: Houthi Threat and U.S. Military Dilemma

The potential for a Houthi-imposed naval blockade on Saudi Arabia in the Red Sea could significantly widen the ongoing conflict involving Iran, putting additional pressure on already stretched U.S. military forces, experts warn. The blockade would target Saudi oil exports, affecting about 7% of the global oil flow.

Despite the inherent risk, Saudi Arabia has not yet sought U.S. military aid. On Tuesday, former President Trump suggested that any obstruction of shipping might compel U.S. intervention. 'If something like that happens, we'll take care of it,' Trump told reporters, indicating historical interventions with Houthi forces.

However, engaging with the Houthis won't be straightforward. Known for their resilience and adept combat tactics, the Houthis have weathered both Saudi and U.S.-led bombing campaigns. Potential U.S. responses could involve redeploying warships, stretching resources as the military concurrently handles Iranian threats and maintains a blockade of Iranian ports in the Gulf.