Apollo Gallery Reopens Without Jewels as Louvre Boosts Security

The Apollo Gallery at the Louvre Museum reopened after a $102 million heist exposed security flaws. No jewels are displayed as security is enhanced. Four suspects are charged, while stolen items remain missing. Ex-director resigned amid criticism over security spending versus art purchases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 15:12 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 15:12 IST
Apollo Gallery Reopens Without Jewels as Louvre Boosts Security
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  • France

The Apollo Gallery at the Louvre Museum has reopened, yet visitors will find no jewels on display, almost a year after a sensational heist revealed significant security gaps at the renowned museum.

The gallery's rich 17th-century decor is back on view, though jewels have been relocated to a more secure spot within the expansive Parisian museum, according to Louvre director Christophe Leribault. The gallery dates back to King Louis XIV and inspired the Hall of Mirrors at Versailles.

Culture Minister Catherine Pegard views the reopening as a fresh start post-trauma and promises boosted security for museums nationwide. Following a rapid heist executed in minutes, four suspects are in custody, but most treasures are still missing, casting a shadow over the museum's handling of security.

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